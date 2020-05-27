Universal Jumbo Edge, a slot machine spacing solution -- INCREDIBLE TECHNOLOGIES
Incredible Technologies (IT) announced the release of the Universal Jumbo Edge (UJE) the latest addition to its hardware lineup designed to assist casino operators as gaming floors across the nation are reconfigured with new social distancing measures in mind.
IT’s history of hardware innovation continues with the introduction of the UJE which features a combination of slot merchandising and signage solutions - the patented mounting technology of the Simple Sign Kit and the flexible configuration philosophy of the Infinity Edge. The simple design provides maximum flexibility, allowing the UJE to fit within any vendor’s bank configuration on the casino floor.
The UJE is available in two different versions. The “Base UJE” mounts onto any existing game base while the “Cylinder UJE” comes equipped with a unique curved stand that can create any number of new configurations. Both versions can support either a portrait or landscape display and the height and depth of each display can be adjusted for the perfect fit.
“The development process of the Universal Jumbo Edge is a true testament to the corporate culture at IT,” said Dan Schrementi, vice president of gaming sales and marketing. “We saw a potential market need and moved quickly, collaborating cross-functionally on the design from kitchen tables and home offices across the country. We’re pleased we could use our time to create something we truly believe will help our customers in both the short and long terms to reconfigure their floors to look and feel stronger than ever.”
