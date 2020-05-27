SYNKROS Casino Management System –KONAMI

Konami Gaming, Inc. announced that its SYNKROS has been selected by Jamul Casino to deliver comprehensive gaming enterprise management across the 200,000 square foot destination. Celebrated as the casino closest to downtown San Diego with the most generous rewards system in the area, Jamul Casino is launching SYNKROS less than four years after first opening its doors in order to propel an even greater gaming and rewards experience. Konami’s SYNKROS is set to deliver systems technology across Jamul Casino’s 39 live table games, 1,600+ slot games, multiple restaurants and bars, and more.

“Jamul Casino will be taking advantage of Konami’s Money Klip to provide their guests the option of enjoying a true cashless experience. It is the perfect solution for the new gaming environment, giving casinos the ability to provide a safe and contactless experience at the casino,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc.

“Our top reasons for selecting SYNKROS include its high rate of reliability, and Konami’s reputation for strong customer support and responsiveness,” said Josh Ford, chief information officer at Jamul Casino. “We also selected SYNKROS for its marketing and data analytics capabilities, to help us deliver greater entertainment to our players directly on the slot machines and help us gain an even greater edge in the highly competitive Southern California casino market.”