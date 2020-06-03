Kalamba Games appoints Piotr Simon as product owner
Kalamba Games has appointed Piotr Simon as Product Owner as the company looks to deepen and expand its product offering and Remote Gaming Server (RGS). With industry experience gained from his time at Game Desire and Yggdrasil, Simon will spearhead the company’s product development as it is set to fully roll-out its own RGS and promotional tools later this year.
“It’s a really exciting time to be joining Kalamba and to be working on such a key project," said Simon. "I look forward to contributing to Kalamba’s growth as it enters a new phase of its product offering and continues to innovate and lead on creating great content for the industry.”
“As we move into another year of unprecedented growth, we are naturally looking to further strengthen the team with top talent and we’re really pleased to have Piotr on board to help build even more great products," said Alex Cohen, COO at Kalamba Games. “Piotr has deep experience of developing great promotional tools and this will be invaluable to Kalamba as we enter a new stage of growth over the coming months.”
