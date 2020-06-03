Kalamba Games appoints Piotr Simon as product owner

Kalamba Games has appointed Piotr Simon as Product Owner as the company looks to deepen and expand its product offering and Remote Gaming Server (RGS). With industry experience gained from his time at Game Desire and Yggdrasil, Simon will spearhead the company’s product development as it is set to fully roll-out its own RGS and promotional tools later this year.

“It’s a really exciting time to be joining Kalamba and to be working on such a key project," said Simon . "I look forward to contributing to Kalamba’s growth as it enters a new phase of its product offering and continues to innovate and lead on creating great content for the industry.”