Prairie Meadows mobile app -- PRAIRIE MEADOWS

Prairie Meadows Casino Racetrack & Hotel announced the launch of their first mobile app, available for iOS and Android. The app is designed to provide guests instant access to their reward and tier point balances, current offers, promotions, events, dining, hotel reservations, and more.

“We’re taking Prairie Meadows to the next level,” said Prairie Meadows Director of Marketing Polly Loneman. “The mobile app is an extension of our number one priority, which has been and always will be superior customer service. We’re thrilled to give our guests the ability to take control and customize their Prairie Meadows experience — from the casino to our award-winning hotel and dining establishments — all from their own device.”

TPI, a local direct marketing vendor for the gaming industry, collaborated with Prairie Meadows on the app. TPI’s powerful direct marketing solutions enable casino operators to deliver complex variable offers to their players via direct mail, online platforms, and their innovative casino marketing apps.

“It’s been an honor to take all of our vested knowledge from working with casinos coast-to-coast and apply it to the premier casino right here at home,” said TPI Director of Mobile Solutions Mat Neely. “I know I speak for the entire TPI team when I say it’s been an absolute pleasure building an app for Prairie Meadows. They’ve given us a project we can rally around and take pride in."

The app is valuable to Prairie Gold Rewards (PGR) members. PGR is the property’s rewards program that allows loyal members to earn reward and tier points via gaming and non-gaming, from slots to table games to racing to dining. However, anyone can download the app, which is available in the Apple iTunes store, and Google Play or at www.prairiemeadows.com/casino/app. Once an individual has set up and account and logged in, the app enables users to:

View current gaming and non-gaming offers;

Be eligible for exclusive in-app offers;

Instant access to Prairie Gold Rewards tier and reward point balances; and

Explore property events, dining specials, hotel offers, and more