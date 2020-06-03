Morse Watchmans introduces solutions to combat COVID-19

Morse Watchmans announced the introduction of new touchless facial recognition access and an anti-microbial powder coating on the company’s industry leading KeyWatcher and AssetWatcher systems. The new product enhancements fight the spread of microbes and bacteria to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic and other potential threats to personnel health.

“Getting personnel back to work is the most pressing issue organizations are faced with today,” said Tim Purpura, vice president global sales and marketing, Morse Watchmans. “The addition of touchless facial recognition as a cabinet access option along with anti-microbial powder coating now standard on all of our KeyWatcher and AssetWatcher cabinets provides our customers with heightened protections.”



Anti-microbial powder coating is now a standard feature on all new KeyWatcher and AssetWatcher cabinets. Designed to resist the spread of microbes, the new coating retains its effective anti-microbial properties through regular cleanings.

A touchless facial recognition access option for KeyWatcher and AssetWatcher makes these systems even more secure while reducing the chance for cross-contamination and disease transmission. The new facial recognition access option will be available in Q3 of this year.



These new enhancements join existing features of Morse Watchmans products that help safeguard health, including touchless proximity card access support and hospital-grade 304 stainless steel panel surfaces that resist corrosion and bacteria.

“Integrating these new technologies into our product line is an important step we are taking to assure even greater cleanliness and health protection,” said Purpura.