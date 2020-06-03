The Chip Sanitiser -- TCSJOHNHUXLEY

TCSJOHNHUXLEY recently launched its Care & Protect Range of products, designed to protect gaming staff and players in the fight against COVID-19. TCSJOHNHUXLEY has been developing a portfolio of key products along with establishing a dedicated safety team ready to support customers with all they will need for their table game operations.

“Since the shutdown of casinos worldwide, it was evident that the industry was going to have to make radical changes to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their staff and customers once they were back up and running,” said Tristan Sjöberg, Executive Chairman of TCSJOHNHUXLEY comments. “As a result, we have developed our TCSJOHNHUXLEY Care & Protect range of products that will provide the right tools to kick start our industry as well as bringing peace of mind to everyone who works in or visits a casino. The offerings will continue evolving and expanding to serve the needs of our customers.”

One of the first products to be launched is The Chip Sanitiser. Designed to be safe, quick and easy to use with the ability to sanitize over 80 chips in a matter of minutes, the Chip Sanitiser provides peace of mind and protects gaming staff and players from harmful germs that can lurk on the surface of chips.

Gaming chips are an intrinsic element of any table game but due to the amount of handling they require, germs can spread easily. The TCSJOHNHUXLEY Chip Sanitiser utilizes UV-C light technology, enabling over 80 chips to be sanitized in minutes, neutralizing harmful germs that can cause infection. The Chip Sanitiser features a unique patent pending design that ensures every surface of the chip is cleaned. It also incorporates a safety mechanism, so the machine will not operate unless the unit is completely shut, guaranteeing no harmful UV light can escape. Its flexible design allows for one unit to be fixed under a gaming table playing surface or multiple units can be stacked in the gaming pit to sanitize many hundreds of chips, safely, quickly and efficiently in minutes.

The TCSJOHNHXULEY global development team has galvanized resources to ensure the Chip Sanitiser is ready for delivery as and when operations are ramped up, but more importantly, the product is safe, secure and reliable. As with all the products in the TCSJOHNHUXLEY CARE & PROTECT RANGE, the Chip Sanitiser conforms to the highest safety standards, incorporating a patent pending design that ensures each chip is completely sanitised before being put back into play.