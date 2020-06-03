B Connected Player Loyalty Program – BOYD GAMING

Boyd Gaming Corporation announced the launch of its B Connected player loyalty program at Cannery Casino Hotel – giving Cannery’s customers access to B Connected’s selection of reward tiers, exclusive player benefits and unique entertainment experiences.

The B Connected program continues to expand across the country and will be available at Boyd Gaming’s Cannery Casino Hotel upon reopening on Thursday, June 4. Introducing the benefits and perks, Boyd Gaming is delivering new benefits to its loyal guests, including annual cruises on Holland America Line; vacations to B Connected destinations, Hawaii, and Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas; and Titanium guests can select from once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as luxury VIP vacations and memorable and exclusive culinary experiences.

The B Connected program offers five player tiers – Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium. And while the rewards and perks keep growing as players move up through the tiers, B Connected offers every member a wide host of great benefits, including discounts on hotel stays, buffets and retail purchases at Boyd Gaming properties; special discounts with exclusive partners; and access to annual Boyd Gaming promotions and contests.

Player’s current tier levels will carry over to an equivalent tier level within the new B Connected program. Once a tier upgrade is earned, the player immediately receives their new card – and keeps that tier level and its associated benefits through the next full calendar year.

The B Connected program at Cannery Casino Hotel will connect to Boyd Gaming’s nationwide program, now boasting 25 B Connected destinations across the country.