Soft2Bet appoints Inesa Glazaite as head of B2B sales
Casino and sportsbook operator group Soft2Bet has named Inesa Glazaite as its new head of B2B sales. Glazaite brings a wealth of industry experience to her new role, having previously held senior commercial positions at Omnitel, Sergel Group and most recently NetRefer.
Her responsibilities now entail promoting Soft2Bet’s burgeoning B2B offering, featuring products such as FEZbet, a unique platform boasting 3000 casino games from over 35 providers alongside engaging sports betting options. As well as its cutting-edge B2B portfolio, Soft2Bet operates 17 consumer-facing brands under SGA, MGA and Curacao licences, with further certification within the EU set to follow.
“Inesa brings years of impressive commercial experience and an exemplary professional skillset, so we are delighted to welcome her into the Soft2Bet family," said Soft2Bet CEO Boris Chaikin. “We have no doubt that Soft2Bet’s cutting-edge B2B portfolio will continue to go from strength to strength under Inesa’s leadership, with a host of exciting launches and major agreements in the pipeline for 2020.”
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.