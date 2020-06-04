Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe teams up with Lake Tahoe BEAR League

As Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe prepared to reopen at noon on Thursday, June 4, the resort received a little extra support from some beary special guests to help encourage social distancing throughout the casino.

A few furry friends, staged throughout the resort, have been placed to remind guests to follow newly established health and safety guidelines. Placed at slot machines, blackjack tables and the resort’s popular Alpine Union Bar & Kitchen, these friendly bears are not only helping guests they’re also supporting their wild brethren by bringing awareness to Lake Tahoe’s bear population.

In honor of the resort’s unbearably cute new friends, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe donated $5,000 to the BEAR League, a completely volunteer and community-based, not-for-profit organization in the Lake Tahoe Basin, Truckee and beyond committed to keeping bears safe and wild in their natural habitats. Additionally, throughout the month of June, for every social media post guests place on their social channels, the casino will donate $1 back to the BEAR League in addition to contributing $1 for every signature Hard Rock bear purchased at the property. Guests are encouraged to tag @hrhclaketahoe and use the hashtag #HardRockBears when posting about the furry friends on social media.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe guests aren’t the only folks being encouraged to get in on the fun. Over the weekend, team members and their families decorated stuffed bears that will also be seated throughout the resort, including restaurants, slot machines, gaming tables, the pool and more.

The Hard Rock Bear program is all part of the resort’s recently released outline of comprehensive health and safety protocols being implemented to ensure the well-being of all guests and team members. An overview of the protocols may be found at https://hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/safety.