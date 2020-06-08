BMM introduces Patricia García as associate director of service delivery

BMM Testlabs recently introduced Patricia García as associate director of service delivery for BMM Spain.

"We are very pleased to welcome Patricia to join our established service delivery team in BMM Spain," said SVP, Europe and South America, Marzia Turrini. "Patricia's professionalism and vast industry experience is admirable and few weeks after her enrollment we can already say she will be a big asset to BMM."

García has more than 15 years of experience in service delivery of software solutions. She has participated in and directed digital transformation projects in several sectors, such as consulting, construction, naval, engineering, automotive, health, education, and third sector, using agile methodology and collaborative tools. García holds a BSc in mathematics and an executive MBA.