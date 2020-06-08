Gary Platt Manufacturing donates hundreds of masks to Navajo Nation

Gary Platt Manufacturing has donated hundreds of masks to Seeding Sovereignty’s mask drive to help multiple Native American communities in New Mexico. The Navajo Nation has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, reporting 2,304 cases per 100,000 people.

On its website, Seeding Sovereignty has a page dedicated to COVID-19 response as well as a call for mask donations at https://seedingsovereignty.org/mask-drive. The site reads, “Masks offer significant protection against the spread of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities especially at risk in remote and underserved regions.”

Gary Platt responded, sending hundreds of masks to Seeding Sovereignty, along with a call for the gaming industry to join the fight. CEO Joe Esposito said, “We recently converted part of our Reno-based factory to create face masks, and we are honored to be able to help Native American people in need. We hope the gaming industry will join us in this ongoing fight.”

Previously, Gary Platt donated a generous supply of masks to Renown Regional Medical Center.