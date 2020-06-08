Lucky Trail Class III slot game – NOVOMATIC AMERICAS

Follow the Lucky Trail and light up as many lanterns as you can in this Asian treat of a game. May they rise for your good fortune and prosperity.

Wilds appear on reels two, three and four only and trigger a re-spin feature. Wild Golden Lantern substitutes for all symbols except scatter, and Wild Lantern substitutes for all symbols except scatter and Wild Golden Lantern. All appearing wilds rise to corresponding positions in the matrix on top of the reels as long as space is available, or else remain in their stop position. Golden Wilds are counted separately in each feature in the Rising Lanterns Jackpot meter – it takes six to win the Rising Lanterns Jackpot, which can be won multiple times during a feature. Higher wagers have Golden Wilds pre-collected toward the Rising Lanterns Jackpot. Three scatters (on reels one, three and five only) trigger the Free Spin feature with eight free spins – and a re-spin is triggered and re-triggered by a wild on the last spin. All wilds on the screen are included in the evaluation of the total feature win. Free games are played at trigger bet.

At the end of any feature that included a wild symbol, the Pick & Win feature for the Ji Deng Gao Zhao Jackpot may be randomly triggered: three matching bags out of 12 will grant the corresponding Linked jackpot – Grand, Major, Minor or Mini.