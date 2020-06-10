"Rivers Clean" brand -- RIVERS CASINO PITTSBURGH

Rivers Clean is a rigorous new property-wide cleaning and disinfectant program introduced by Rivers Casino Pittsburgh to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Previously, the Environmental Services Team worked in traditional shifts to thoroughly clean the property. Today, that expanded team—now called the Rivers Clean Team—has been fortified with ongoing overlapping shifts, EPA-approved disinfectants and additional commercial cleaning equipment. Hard surfaces, high-touch and high-traffic areas will receive extensive and ongoing attention, along with a new focus on sanitizing games and gaming pieces.

Prior to reopening, along with nearly every inch of the property, all 2,608 slot machines have been cleaned and inspected by the Rivers Clean Team. More than 220,000 chips have also been sanitized.

"We’ve reexamined our entire operation with extra care wherever guests and Team Members interact," said Rivers Casino General Manager, Bill Keena. "Preserving the health and well-being of our community is job one. That’s the mission of the Rivers Clean Team—and of all of us."

Fuchsia-colored shirts featuring the new Rivers Clean check-mark logo will help identify the Rivers Clean Team to guests. Upon return, guests can also discover new fuchsia-colored signs across the gaming floor to identify approximately 140 new stations with hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes.

Slot customers are encouraged to wipe down their machines before and after use, or to flag down a Rivers Clean Team member who will happily oblige. Slot seating has been adjusted so that every other chair has been removed to accommodate social distancing.

Seating at tables has been similarly modified, with three seats per table. All table games are now stocked with hand sanitizer, and guests are required to visibly clean hands before touching chips and cards.

Chips carried in by guests will be swapped with sanitized chips. Chips that are cashed in will not go back into circulation until they are sanitized again. Dice will be cleaned repeatedly. Card decks will be routinely replaced with fresh decks throughout each day.

Rivers Casino’s BetRivers Sportsbook will reopen with limited and socially distant seating, including the bar area. Betting kiosks are now separated by plexiglass. Plexiglass has also been installed at Sportsbook windows, Rush Rewards desk, the cashiers’ counter and all restaurant counters.

Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, FLIPT and Ciao will reopen with reduced seating so that tables and chairs can be spaced six feet apart. Grab-and-go food will be available at Ciao, along with dinner-to-go menu items. Food preparation stations will be sanitized hourly or more. Servers will serve food only and won’t handle used plates, drinkware or utensils.

Spiral Bar and Drum Bar will reopen with similar reduced seating and limited operations. Self-service beverage stations have been removed entirely.

At locations where queuing is typical, such as entrances, restaurants and guest service windows, stanchions and floor decals will help keep people six feet apart.