Resorts Casino Hotel investing significant capital into technology to welcome back guests and team members

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Resorts Casino Hotel has developed a Play Safe, Work Safe plan to responsibly welcome back guests and team members to a comfortable, fun and safe environment.

“We want our guests to be able to enjoy the friendly and warm experience that has always been part of our core values but with the addition of new health and safety measures,” said Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel.

The plan includes a significant capital investment to improve air quality, as well as clean and sanitize surfaces across the property. This investment includes the installation of advanced bipolar ionization and UV technology to purify the air and clean surfaces.

“We are excited about being one of the safest destinations in our region upon reopening. We will be utilizing what research has shown to be the best sanitization and air quality technology available today,” said Giannantonio. “As we adapt to our ‘new normal,’ we have taken the steps to provide for the safety and well-being of our team members and guests.”

Advanced cleaning and decontamination efforts will be done and will include the following:

The installation of UV-C sterilization technology on all escalators to regularly eliminate bacteria and viruses on handrails.

Mobile ultraviolet light technology that is utilized in the nation’s top hospitals will be used to clean and disinfect areas including hotel rooms and public restrooms.

Advanced UV technology will also be installed in the air handlers to kill bacteria and viruses.

The installation of a bipolar ionization air purification system, which purifies and disinfects the air flowing into a space and reduces the spread of airborne viruses and bacteria resulting in healthier indoor air quality.

Servpro, a professional cleaning company, has disinfected and sanitized the casino complex with their patented electrostatic spraying process.

The Play Safe, Work Safe plan also includes measures to ensure the health and well-being of team members with mandatory health screening and temperature checks. In addition, team members will be thoroughly trained on the CDC and industry-wide health and safety protocols upon returning to work. Team members will still be smiling but under masks and, in many areas, will be serving guests through a plexiglass barrier.

Guests can expect to enjoy first class hotel, dining and gaming experience with some new safety initiatives: