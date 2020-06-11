Scientific Games and SidePlay Entertainment Power new eInstant game experiences for Pennsylvania iLottery

Scientific Games Corporation announced it has become the exclusive distributor of SidePlay Entertainment’s e-Instant games portfolio across North America, with Pennsylvania Lottery the first to launch its iLottery content through Scientific Games’ OpenGaming technology.

The deal significantly strengthens the company’s eInstant games offering available through the Open Gaming System (OGS), a core function of the OpenGaming ecosystem. OGS’s unique features act as a digital content aggregator creating a market basket of Scientific Games and third-party games through a single interface to iLottery platforms. The Pennsylvania Lottery currently offers players more than 70 eInstant games for online/mobile play.

SidePlay’s newest release Piggy Bank Payout is the first game to go live. This will be the first of many immersive and engaging eInstant games, including new and existing titles that will be accessible to Pennylvania Lottery players through OpenGaming over the coming months.

“We’re delighted to bring exciting new eInstant game entertainment to Pennsylvania Lottery players first through our newly-formed partnership with SidePlay Entertainment," said Amy Bergette, vice president lottery digital content studio for Scientific Games. "These new games will be a great addition to our offering of iLottery content that can be enjoyed conveniently from players’ desktop or laptop computers, tablets and mobile devices.”

The Pennsylvania Lottery’s online/mobile game program developed and managed by Scientific Games to drive maximum returns to benefit older Pennsylvanians has topped $1 billion in sales in less than two years and it is on track to reach $1 billion in annual sales. It is considered the most successful iLottery program in North America.

“In partnership with Scientific Games, our team has worked closely with the team at the Pennsylvania Lottery to refine game content for their players," said Steve Hickson, director of SidePlay Entertainment. "We’re delighted to be helping the lottery broaden the variety of iLottery content available in the state and in turn, providing a significant contribution to programs for older Pennsylvanians. We’re looking forward to a continued and successful partnership with both the Pennsylvania Lottery and Scientific Games.”