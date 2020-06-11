StepHandle -- 5th AXIS INC.

San Diego based machine shop 5th Axis announced details for its all-new StepHandle product, designed so people can open doors with their feet instead of their hands. As businesses around the world begin to reopen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the StepHandle can be beneficial for small and large businesses to provide a hands-free option for its workers and customers. Using the included hardware and a drill, StepHandle can be installed in less than 90 seconds on almost any type of latch-less door.

“In an effort to keep our workers safe during this global pandemic, we created this simple and safe way to avoid the spread of viruses and germs,” says Chris Taylor, co-CEO of 5th Axis.

After prototyping and testing many variations, 5th Axis has developed the easiest and most sanitary way to open a door hands-free.

“We are excited to bring a product to market that can help other businesses around the world ‘step into safety',” says Taylor.

StepHandle’s gripper teeth and raised lip provide traction without sticking in one’s shoe tread, and it is angled enough to grab with your shoe, but not high enough to be a tripping hazard. Currently offered in high-visibility red or natural silver finish, the bright color is best for businesses with dim lighting, while the silver finish remains neutral (more colors are coming soon). StepHandle is made in the USA and the owners (who have invested over $250,000 in automated equipment to support demand) have vowed to keep production in the U.S. The raw material is aircraft grade aluminum, which is also sourced in the U.S.