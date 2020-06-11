On-demand and scheduled virtual sports offering -- IMG ARENA

IMG ARENA, a sports betting service and content hub, has secured a new partnership with Spanish betting operator Golden Park to launch its virtuals offering with the group’s online gaming brand GoldenPark.es. The full suite of on-demand and scheduled virtual sports, which includes instant football, horse racing, tennis, trotting, speedway, cycling and greyhounds, has been integrated via Tecnalis’ Alira gaming platform for Spain and LATAM.

With IMG ARENA, we are excited to launch the best virtuals products available on the market in Spain. Our players can look forward to a brand new gaming proposition that will take the Golden Park experience to the next level,” said Víctor Sánchez, Golden Park’s manager.

IMG ARENA’s virtual sports portfolio, which harnesses cutting-edge, 3D motion technology to capture and recreate ultra-realistic versions of some of the world’s most popular sports, is now delivered to more than 50 operators worldwide.

“Golden Park has invested significantly in bringing innovation to their players, and has chosen the perfect way to boost engagement using our virtuals products," said Max Wright, senior vice president commercial at IMG ARENA. “This deal marks an important stage in the growth of our virtuals business, securing IMG ARENA a market-leading position in the Spanish market. Furthermore, the integration with Tecnalis, the leading gaming platform in the Spanish market and positioning itself as one of the leaders in LATAM markets, facilitates a simple and effective route to integrating our content for a wider pool of operators across Spain and Latin America.”