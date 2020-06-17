Lucky Buddha video slots -- IGT

Bring good fortune to your casino floor with IGT’s Lucky Buddha video slots. This game features the Repeating Win Multipliers mechanic which offers the potential to win big.

When the player has a winning spin, the winning symbols will be added to the top of the reels, each with an assigned multiplier that will apply to any wins with the same symbol over the next seven spins. Players should be on the lookout for the valuable gold Buddha, green Dragon Turtle, and colorful Good Luck Cat symbols. When three bonus symbols appear on the reels, players will spin the giant wheel to activate the wheel bonus. The bonus wheel offers players the chance to win credits, free games, progressives, and Repeating Win Multipliers.

This game can be configured as a 30 payline game with a 60-credit cost to cover or a 10 payline game with a 20-credit cost to cover for high limit rooms. Lucky Buddha is available on IGT’s CrystalDual 27 gaming machine.