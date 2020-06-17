Inspired Entertainment and Scientific Games enter licensing deal for virtual sports
Inspired Entertainment, Inc. announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with Scientific Games to make Inspired’s leading Virtual Sports content available through OpenMarket, Scientific Games’ industry-first aggregation platform for sports betting.
Inspired's Virtual Sports use lifelike graphics to mimic the experience of real sports betting, thanks to technology that has evolved over nearly two decades. Each event lasts around 90 seconds and games are designed to be easy to play. Inspired offers the largest array of sports available 24/7, providing a consistent stream of sports betting content even at times when live sports are not feasible. Virtual Sports provide new revenue streams for gaming providers that can be integrated easily into existing sportsbooks and websites.
The addition of Inspired’s range of Virtual Sports further strengthens Scientific Games’ OpenMarket content offering. Through a single integration, digital sportsbooks can expand their portfolio with these engaging events to increase bettor engagement.
“Virtual Sports have been a great complementary product to live sports,” said Keith O’Loughlin, SVP sportsbook, digital for Scientific Games. “But with major professional sports on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis, Virtual Sports are helping fill a big void. We’re thrilled to partner with Inspired Entertainment so our partners can offer their customers realistic computer-generated re-creations of their favorite sports, and keep customers engaged between games once live sports are back.”
Inspired President and Chief Operating Officer Brooks Pierce said, "We are very excited about this opportunity to work with Scientific Games in bringing Virtual Sports to their customers’ passionate fans. Inspired has built the largest and most advanced portfolio of Virtual Sports, and we’re tailoring our products with a combination of fast-paced action, ultra-realistic player simulations and a tremendous breadth of bet types. We are looking forward to working with Scientific Games and their wide global reach to bring a continual stream of betting content to their partners’ customers, especially at this time when live sports content is so limited."
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.