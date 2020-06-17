Inspired Entertainment and Scientific Games enter licensing deal for virtual sports

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with Scientific Games to make Inspired’s leading Virtual Sports content available through OpenMarket , Scientific Games’ industry-first aggregation platform for sports betting.

Inspired's Virtual Sports use lifelike graphics to mimic the experience of real sports betting, thanks to technology that has evolved over nearly two decades. Each event lasts around 90 seconds and games are designed to be easy to play. Inspired offers the largest array of sports available 24/7, providing a consistent stream of sports betting content even at times when live sports are not feasible. Virtual Sports provide new revenue streams for gaming providers that can be integrated easily into existing sportsbooks and websites.

The addition of Inspired’s range of Virtual Sports further strengthens Scientific Games’ OpenMarket content offering. Through a single integration, digital sportsbooks can expand their portfolio with these engaging events to increase bettor engagement.

“Virtual Sports have been a great complementary product to live sports,” said Keith O’Loughlin, SVP sportsbook, digital for Scientific Games. “But with major professional sports on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis, Virtual Sports are helping fill a big voi d. We’re thrilled to partner with Inspired Entertainment so our partners can offer their customers realistic computer-generated re-creations of their favorite sports, and keep customers engaged between games once live sports are back .”