Romero Awards to recognize casino marketing excellence in the new normal

This fall’s edition of the Romero Awards, long a cornerstone of Casino Marketing & Technology Conference, will feature a new awards category titled, “COVID-19 Re-Opening Marketing Initiatives”. The awards category applies to any traditional and digital marketing initiatives related to the reopening of facilities following mandatory COVID-19 lockdown periods. In order to maximize industry participation, the entry fee for this award category has been waived.

“The conditions that have been described as ‘the new normal,’ social distancing, limited gaming capacity and restrictions on non-gaming amenities, will be with us for some time,” said Charles Anderer, executive editor, Casino Journal, producers of Casino Marketing & Technology Conference. “Now is the moment to leverage the knowledge sharing power of the Romeros and spread the word to casino marketers on how best to re-engage with players, raise their comfort level and optimize results in challenging times. Winners of the Romero Awards set an industry standard that all operators can use.”

Named after casino marketing pioneer and author John Romero, the Romero Awards honor gaming operators who best fulfill his enduring legacy as a crusader for effective, measurable and accountable casino marketing expenditures. The awards will be presented Thursday, November 12, at Casino Marketing & Technology Conference at Bally’s Las Vegas. The deadline for entries is August 31. Entries may be submitted at this link .

The Romero Awards are just one of the highlights of Casino Marketing & Technology Conference, which kicks off Monday, November 9, with Raving Consulting’s popular Loyalty & Player Development Conference, a two-day program focused on every aspect of player development, which leads into the opening night reception on Tuesday, November 10.