TCSJOHNHUXLEY works with HOT 91.9FM to donate KRE8 masks to Hot Cares Causes

Following the recent launch of TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s KRE8 COVID compliant face masks, the company contacted Johannesburg radio station Hot 91.9fm to see if they would be interested in a donation to their Hot Cares initiative.

“Hot 91.9fm is a great local radio station and their Hot Cares community upliftment initiative is well known providing much-needed assistance to those in need within our community, said Christiaan Els, managing director TCSJOHNHUXLEY Africa. "Once we decided to donate masks to worthy causes, it was a no-brainer that we chose to do this through Hot Cares. It has been so rewarding to see how the KER8 masks have made a difference and we are very proud to be able to support such a great initiative.”

In total, TCSJOHNHUXLEY was able to provide 250 ‘Hot Cares’ branded KRE8 masks to the radio station, who in turn chose two organisations as beneficiaries. The Matric Class of 2020 at the Vuleka School in Bordeaux faced many challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, so to keep the pupils safe, Hot Cares provided KRE8 face masks to remind the class that they had not been forgotten, and to stay safe and enjoy the rest of their last school year.

The other worthy cause chosen was the Soweto Canoe and Recreation Club, where many of the young members come from child-headed households and unfortunately, unemployment is one of the many issues facing their community. Thanks to the KRE8 donation, Hot Cares was able to provide a ‘cool’ mask to each child, ensuring they keep safe during this challenging time. Both organisations were thrilled and extremely grateful for the support, and once again Hot Cares was able to help make a difference in the community. #HotCares