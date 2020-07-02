Safety procedures announced for G2E

It is promising to see more casinos begin to welcome back guests as the gaming community works to come back stronger and safer than ever. Part of gaming’s recovery will be our ability to come together, which is why we are focused on providing a Global Gaming Expo (G2E) that serves as the event to support recovery for the industry to rebound and thrive.

The G2E team is working hard to deliver a safe and productive show this October 5-8, 2020 (Education: October 5-8 | Expo Hall: October 6-8) at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. The American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions, co-owners of G2E, reported that they are committed to organizing events in line with up-to-date guidance from public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, state and local governments and the protocols put in place by our network of venue partners.

As part of that commitment, and to prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone at events, Reed Exhibitions has created a Health & Safety Task Force to develop and implement policies and best practices around COVID-19 response and prevention. It is regularly updating these policies and best practices as more information and guidance becomes available.

At this time, G2E is focused on five operational pillars related to health and safety:

Show layout/logistics, including floorplans, and recommended booth guidelines; Physical distancing, including capacity and flow of people; Health screening and medical response; Cleaning, sanitization, and personal protective equipment; and Conference, special events, and talent handling.