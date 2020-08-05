International Game Technology PLC announced that it will boost its momentum in the growing U.S. sports betting market through a multi-year agreement with sports betting and iGaming provider, FanDuel Group. Under the terms of the agreement, IGT’s PlaySports platform will power all of FanDuel Group’s new and existing retail FanDuel Sportsbooks across the U.S. through September 2024. Additionally, FanDuel Group agreed to offer IGT PlayDigital’s PlayCasino games in states where FanDuel Group online casinos operate.

The multi-year agreement builds on IGT and FanDuel Group’s successful technology partnership that currently extends across nine U.S. states and includes the FanDuel Sportsbook at Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment in East Rutherford, N.J. -- the country’s highest-volume sportsbook. The agreement also expands the distribution of IGT PlayDigital’s PlayCasino games that span slots, blackjack, roulette and more. FanDuel Group is currently leveraging top-performing IGT PlayCasino games such as Wheel of Fortune Triple Extreme Spin, Triple Red Hot 7s Free Games, and Red Hot Tamales! within its mobile wagering apps and websites in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“IGT’s PlaySports platform has been integral to FanDuel Sportsbook’s expansion in the U.S., as we currently leverage it to power America’s #1 Sportsbook,” said Matt King, FanDuel Group CEO. “IGT is the strategic partner that we will lean on to help us expand our retail footprint across the U.S. IGT’s PlaySports platform enables us to create an intuitive, technologically driven customer experience at our world-class retail sportsbooks for our customers, while its PlayCasino content enables FanDuel to deliver premium mobile casino entertainment in new and existing markets.”

“IGT’s multi-faceted, multi-year PlaySports platform technology and iGaming content agreement with FanDuel Group pairs the leading content and B2B sports betting provider with one of America’s most respected sports betting operators to propel an already winning partnership to new levels and create an abundance of opportunity for both parties,” said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital senior vice president. “IGT and FanDuel Group are positioned for continued success in the U.S. and we are committed to fueling FanDuel Sportsbooks’ sustained growth through our proven, market-ready platform, player-preferred game content and self-service betting technologies.”