GameCo LLC announced the launch of iGameCo. The new iGameCo brand highlights the company’s leadership and activities across esports betting, skill-based iGaming, and Video Game Gambling for regulated mobile casinos and sportsbooks across the U.S. and abroad.

iGameCo launches with three powerful, synergistic offerings: skill-based iGaming, esports betting, and Freeplay Gambling. As a market pioneer holding gaming licenses in almost thirty global gaming jurisdictions and with industry-leading expertise in integrating video games and esports in the land-based casino market, iGameCo is pioneering the future of digital wagering products and experiences today.

iGameCo is planning to release skill-based iGaming products across many player-favorite categories, spanning Match 3, spot the difference, and sports. The company has already established distribution agreements with industry leaders, such as ReelPlay and G.games, for broad release of iGameCo games. A steady slate of new games will be offered by iGameCo through the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Through its partnership with ReelPlay, who are led by former senior executives from the NYX / SG Digital business, iGameCo will release games to top online casinos in Europe. iGameCo has also partnered with G.games, formed by the merger of Gluck and Gamevy, a multi-award winning games supplier focusing on highly entertaining and innovative games.

In addition to online Video Game Gambling, iGameCo offers the only full-service esports betting solution specifically built for the North American sports betting market. With the increased interest in esports wagering, iGameCo combines the premiere esports data platform created by Berlin-based GRID with a desktop and mobile frontend and offers odds and trading for regulated esports betting. iGameCo provides all the necessary tools for sportsbooks and casinos to capitalize on the growth of esports wagering, which is estimated to generate $17 billion in handle in 2020. Wagering on professional esports is currently legal in at least seven U.S. jurisdictions and expect that number to rise as sports betting becomes legal in more jurisdictions. iGameCo has several partnerships and programs that will be announced in coming weeks.