Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, and MGM Resorts Luxury Destination, announced the appointment of Melonie Johnson as president and chief operating officer (COO). Having entered into the role during Atlantic City’s COVID-19-mandated shutdown, Johnson worked closely with local officials to safely reopen the property in July. She will continue to oversee daily operations and strategic direction at the property in her new role.

“I am very excited to be joining Atlantic City’s market-leading resort and look forward to working with some of the industry’s most knowledgeable and engaging team members as we further position Borgata for continued growth and success,” said Johnson.

Among only a handful of female leaders nationwide, Johnson is an industry veteran with nearly 25 years of leadership experience in hospitality and gaming. In her new role Johnson will continue to lead Atlantic City’s top-performing casino as the nation weathers a global health crisis. Johnson has been with MGM resorts since 2015, and has held leadership positions at major U.S. properties, most recently serving as president and COO of MGM National Harbor in Maryland and Gold Strike Casino Resort in Mississippi prior to that. Johnson also serves on the board of Global Gaming Women, an independent charitable organization dedicated to the development of women in gaming and lottery - two industries where women are seldom represented in leadership roles.

A graduate of the University of New Orleans, Johnson has consistently committed to investing in employee success, creating a service-oriented culture and developing strategic plans to ensure properties under her direction met both their short and long-term goals. Her financial expertise, strategic thinking and experience at regional gaming properties has served her in a number of high-profile positions She succeeds outgoing president and COO Marcus Glover, who held the role since July 2017.