Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment is heading deep into earth’s hidden caverns in its latest thrilling game, Raccoon Tales. The title follows an intrepid raccoon’s adventurous search for enchanted treasure, with the provider’s most recent hit fusing a uniquely immersive theme with the classic RNG-based gaming.

The hero must first vanquish the terrifying monsters and dragons that stand in his way, with the power of the raccoon’s attack dependent on the number of winning symbols landing on the reels, or a victorious streak that can be extended by defeating a monster.

With five bonus mechanics, three free spin games, and three types of Random Events, Evoplay Entertainment has equipped the gallant raccoon with everything he needs for the adventure. Five types of monsters inhabit a forest and defeating them activates exciting bonus mechanics for players looking to experience Big Wilds.