From the creators of Lightning Link and Dragon Link comes the next evolution of slot floor excitement – Buffalo Link. Housed on Aristocrat’s all-new Mars Portrait cabinet, Buffalo Link combines the thrill and functionality of Lighting Link and Dragon Link with the theme and features of the gaming industry’s most recognized slot brand – Buffalo.

Buffalo Link introduces the player- favorite Hold & Spin functionality and five denomination sets to the Buffalo brand. Staying true to the legacy of Buffalo, Buffalo Link retains its classic Free Games feature along with exciting, new enhancements.

With 2x and 3x wild multipliers now available on reel 5, players will be looking for those signature base game Buffalo wins. Unique to Buffalo Link is a new mystery must-hit-by bonus, awarding either Free Games or the Hold & Spin bonus feature, bringing players an added chase on their bonus pursuit.

Buffalo Link introduces a Single-Site Linked progressive with multi-denomination functionality to the Buffalo brand. With Buffalo Link’s Hold & Spin feature, players have an opportunity to win the SSP grand jackpot, a stand-alone Major jackpot, and two static Major and Mini bonuses scale by denomination.

Buffalo Link will come packaged with innovative signage and will be available in a range of banking configurations that can be tailored to any casino floor.