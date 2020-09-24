The American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions has released the schedule of virtual Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2020 offerings.

Taking place Oct. 27-28, 2020, the program includes keynotes, education sessions, business meetings, and networking opportunities. The virtual platform will open for product discovery and schedule planning following a kickoff session on Oct. 14, 2020.

The two-day program will convene thought leaders to share perspectives on pressing topics including COVID-19 recovery, payments modernization, tribal gaming, what’s next for legalized sports betting in America and more. G2E’s virtual platform will also enable exhibitors and buyers to conduct business through virtual showrooms, product demos, AI-driven matchmaking and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.globalgamingexpo.com.