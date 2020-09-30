International Game Technology PLC announced that the company expanded its U.S. sports betting footprint to North Dakota with an IGT PlaySports agreement to power retail sports betting at two casinos operated by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. Grand Treasure Casino in Trenton, N.D. and Sky Dancer Casino and Resort in Belcourt, N.D., will both leverage IGT's PlaySports platform, self-service kiosks, and trading services.

"By leveraging IGT's proven PlaySports solution, Turtle Mountain will launch an exciting sports betting operation at Grand Treasure and Sky Dancer casinos backed by best-in-class technology, services, and flexible self-service products," said Jamie Azure, chairman of Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. "The addition of sports betting will expand our casino entertainment and offer our loyal patrons and sports fans alike new ways to play. IGT is the market leader in sports betting technology, and I am confident that with their proven experience and service, we will be able to implement and operate exciting and successful programs."

"IGT is excited to expand our sports betting footprint to North Dakota through this agreement with Turtle Mountain, and we're happy to continue delivering our superlative PlaySports platform technology and services to casinos and venues of all sizes," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital senior vice president. "Entering North Dakota is another significant milestone to add to IGT's growing sports betting pedigree and reinforces our leadership as the principal B2B platform provider in the U.S."