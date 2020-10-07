Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) Director of Global Technical Compliance Peter Wolff, has been named an Emerging Leader of Gaming (ELG). Wolff joins an elite class of professionals from across the industry spectrum in the 2020-2021 “ELG 40 Under 40” presented by Global Gaming Business and the Innovation Group.

“We are thrilled that the global gaming industry has recognized Peter for his leadership and the impact he makes on our clients worldwide,” GLI’s VP of Technical Compliance & QA Chris Gallo said. “Compliance is at the core of every gaming operation, and as director of global technical compliance, Peter stays on top of emerging technologies to keep gaming operations worldwide in compliance and operational. Peter is also recognized for his impact within GLI as he is solution-based, results-oriented, and promotes a healthy, positive working environment.”

Wolff and his team support regulators in jurisdictions around the world, helping them understand new technologies and advising them on making necessary regulatory adjustments. This guidance supports regulators in accommodating new technologies that keep jurisdictions modern and competitive.

Additionally, he closely monitors quality processes across all GLI domestic and international offices. This internal oversight assures customers that GLI’s rigorous testing standards are being applied and are constantly up to date, as well as ensuring quality objectives are consistently met.

He also oversees GLI’s educational and training division, GLI University, which is dedicated to keeping customers and clients abreast of new technologies and industry trends.

The ELG 40 Under 40 designation recognizes young professionals making significant contributions in the casino gaming industry who are on track to be the industry’s next generation of leaders. The winners were part of 150+ industry members who were nominated by colleagues who recognized their commitment and dedication to the gaming industry.