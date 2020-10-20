BetMGM, the sports betting joint venture between MGM Resorts International and GVC Holdings, continues to negotiate official sports betting partner arrangements with a growing number of pro football franchises, the most recent being the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans, according to company press releases.

The BetMGM partnership with the Lions features fan-focused assets such as presenting sponsor of Lions Bingo and Lions Perks, as well as team broadcast programming, digital marketing assets and in-stadium promotions and signage. These additions reflect an extension of the existing multi-year partnership with MGM Resorts and the Lions, which features the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club at Ford Field.

Lions Bingo, available on the Detroit Lions mobile app, is a predictive game introduced during the 2019 season. Fans can play bingo while guessing what plays might happen or statistics achieved during home and away Lions games for various, non-cash prizes. Lions Perks was first introduced during the 2018 season and is open to all fans at Lions home games within the team’s mobile app. BetMGM and the BetMGM Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit Casino will offer exclusive Lions Perks rewards and special offers.

BetMGM’s deal with the Raiders is an extension of an existing multi-year partnership with the team. As an official sports betting partner, BetMGM will utilize assets to provide educational information about the BetMGM app to Raiders fans. MGM Resorts was already a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium, the Raider’s new home field, and has prominent branding throughout the facility, including in-stadium signage and an MGM Resorts VIP entrance on the west side of the building.

As an official sports betting partner of the Titans, BetMGM will receive brand visibility across multiple digital assets and key in-game moments, such as field goal attempts and video board replays. BetMGM will become the exclusive naming rights partner of the Titans’ television studio at Saint Thomas Sports Park, and will be home to Titans All Access, the Coach Mike Vrabel Show and additional content aired throughout Tennessee.