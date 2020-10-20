Aristocrat Technologies has partnered with leading casino operator Boyd Gaming Corporation to launch an all-new player loyalty mobile application: B Connected Mobile.

Developed by the Aristocrat Customer Experience (CX) Solutions team in conjunction with the Boyd Interactive team, B Connected Mobile utilizes best-in-class mobile technology to enhance the Boyd guest experience, according to press materials. Available on both Android and iOS, B Connected Mobile is the next generation of player connectivity, offering engagement at home, on-the-go or on the casino floor.

Through B Connected Mobile, Boyd Gaming customers will be able to view account balances and tier status in the B Connected loyalty program, as well as activate promotional offers and drawing entries. A personalized B Connected inbox, tied to the patron’s B Connected card, will share discounts, offers and feature exclusive entertainment and promotions, allowing the guest in real-time to redeem or plan their activities for an upcoming stay or visit.

Under terms of the agreement, Boyd Gaming will utilize all of Aristocrat’s Oasis 360 CX Solutions as its patron engagement ecosystem at all of its casino properties nationwide. Boyd Gaming currently operates 29 casino properties nation-wide.

Aristocrat’s Oasis 360 system is one of the most widely used casino management systems in North America. It combines an award-winning portfolio of casino management technology comprised of slot management, bonusing, digital, table management, single card loyalty solutions, kiosk and a media management hub.