Global Payments Gaming Solutions has been named one of the founding members of the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) International Gaming Institute’s research collaborative on cashless and beyond.

The research collaborative, to be housed at the UNLV International Gaming Institute, will leverage its members existing technological, operational and marketplace strengths to create a leadership position on responsible gaming, which will be a crucial consideration in any forthcoming cashless wagering conversations, according to a press release.

Taking its inspiration from the National Center for Responsible Gaming, the Collaborative’s objective is to provide a neutral, scientific, data-driven foundation for policymakers and regulators to make sound decisions in the future.

As a founding member, Global Payments Gaming Solutions will play an active role within the collaborative to support the group’s goal of identifying and addressing the most prominent concerns and questions regarding cashless wagering. The collaborative will also provide a thorough and objective evaluation of the accumulated evidence and data on each of the researched topics.

Global Payments Gaming Solutions will be joined by Sightline, Everi, Worldpay and Freedom Pay as additional founding members of the Collaborative.