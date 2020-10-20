Reno, Nev.-based Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has expanded its existing relationship with Agilysys, a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions, through the addition of its innovative IG Buy kiosk for buffet reservations and payment at its popular Toucan Charlie’s Buffet & Grille.

A longtime user of Agilysys’ award-winning Agilysys InfoGenesis POS, Agilysys Pay payment gateway, Agilysys LMS PMS, Agilysys SWS inventory & procurement, and Agilysys DataMagine document management solutions, Atlantis looked to Agilysys for assistance in solving their buffet social distancing challenge, according to a press release. Agilysys is helping Atlantis eliminate buffet lines with a robust kiosk reservation system that enables patrons to select the buffet dining time of their choice and pay for their order using kiosks that can be located anywhere on property. With IG Buy, Atlantis enables guests to enjoy the casino and other amenities while they wait for their chosen dining time. By providing a socially-distanced guest reservation experience, combined with the buffet culinary team directly serving buffet guests, Atlantis has been able to accelerate service while safely keeping their popular buffet open.