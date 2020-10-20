Konami Gaming’s SYNKROS solution has been selected as the exclusive casino management system of the Grand Sierra Resort and SAHARA Las Vegas. Players will enjoy connected, single-card rewards across locations, according to a press release.

Grand Sierra Resort is the largest casino resort in Northern Nevada, with more than 1,300 slot games, 50 table games, and nearly 2,000 guest rooms. SAHARA Las Vegas is set to become the first Las Vegas Strip resort to go live with SYNKROS and Konami’s Konetic Employee App— driving catered rewards and convenience to guests across its 60,000 square foot gaming floor, five-star dining options and three hotel towers.

With the upcoming SYNKROS launch, Grand Sierra Resort and SAHARA Las Vegas will utilize the same card system for the first time—granting seamless loyalty rewards for members across both destinations. Team members are also slated to benefit from the launch of SYNKROS’ Konetic Employee App, with a slot dispatch module that empowers casino floor personnel to receive, manage, and respond to service calls through a secure mobile app. This technology and more are founded upon SYNKROS’ unprecedented 99.99 percent system uptime and highly reliable system architecture, for long-term performance and scalability.