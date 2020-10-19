ESPN has entered into two separate multi-year agreements with Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings. Both deals include co-exclusive link integrations across ESPN digital platforms connecting fans to sportsbooks from Caesars Entertainment’s sports betting partner, William Hill, and DraftKings.

As part of the new agreements, ESPN expands its relationships with both Caesars, as the exclusive odds provider and co-exclusive sportsbook link-out provider, and DraftKings, as the exclusive daily fantasy sports provider and co-exclusive sportsbook link-out provider, according to press materials.

“Our new agreements with Caesars and DraftKings collectively represent the next significant milestone for ESPN to diversify our exposure and deepen our commitment in the sports betting space,” said Mike Morrison, vice president of business development and innovation for ESPN. “We began growing the experience through content, followed by odds utilizing William Hill’s sports betting data and a new state-of-the-art studio facility in Las Vegas through our deal with Caesars, and now with the addition of DraftKings, we are bringing together the sports media leader with two of the top brands and best products in the segment.”

As part of the new Caesars agreement, Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill will also become a sponsor of ESPN’s Fantasy products, deepening its relationship as ESPN’s exclusive odds provider. The news follows the recent launch of ESPN’s Las Vegas studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience and its expanded content collaboration.

Under the new DraftKings deal, DraftKings will also become ESPN’s exclusive daily fantasy sports and co-exclusive sportsbook link-out provider. Additionally, DraftKings will power integrations across all ESPN content, beginning with daily fantasy sports segments on ESPN’s premier studio shows.