888sport, one of the world’s most popular sports betting providers, has signed a sponsorship deal with the National Football League (NFL) to become the NFL’s official sports betting partner in the UK and Ireland.

The partnership is the first of its kind between the NFL and a sports betting provider in the UK and Ireland, according to a press release. Celebrating a growing international passion for the NFL, particularly among sports fans in UK and Ireland, the partnership will also see 888sport become the official sports betting partner of the Super Bowl and official sports betting partner of the NFL London games during the 2021-22 season. The deal will be supported by broadcast sponsorship of the playoffs, the Super Bowl and Sunday and Monday Night Football.

Providing fans with engaging content in the build up to fixtures, 888sport also launched a new weekly social video series called “The Punt.” Available to watch via 888sport’s social channels, the series welcomes celebrity guests, including former Olympic gold medalist and Kansas City fan Sam Quek, Dallas Cowboys fan and social influencer Will Brazier and BBC journalist and Las Vegas Raiders fan Steffan Powell. Each week the panel will discuss the biggest talking points throughout the season.

The partnership is the latest development for 888 and the NFL, which expands upon the group’s ongoing sponsorship of the New York Jets in the U.S.—the first and only partnership of its kind between a purely digital gaming company and an NFL team.