PROPERTY PROFILE 1



Thinking big

Downtown Las Vegas gaming resort to open with groundbreaking set of entertainment options

BY CIRCA RESORT & CASINO

Despite COVID and its myriad business complications, executives for Circa Resort & Casino announced that their property—the first new downtown Las Vegas resort built from the ground up in four decades—will actually open later this month, well ahead of its originally scheduled debut.

Previously slated for a December 2020 launch, the 1.25 million-square-foot integrated casino-resort will open with its first five floors of amenities and state-of-the-art parking hub—Garage Mahal—ahead of schedule. To achieve this expedited timeline, property executives reallocated construction resources from Circa’s hotel tower to the first five floors. Slated for completion at the end of 2020, the tower will house Circa’s 777 rooms and suites starting on the eighth floor.

“Sometimes life throws you curveballs, and 2020 has been an unpredictable year for the entire world,” said Derek Stevens, chief executive officer for Circa Resort. “However, thanks to the creativity and ingenuity from our partners at McCarthy Building Companies and Tré Builders, we can move forward on this accelerated path and have an opening unlike Las Vegas has experienced. We are excited to see what the future holds and to give visitors and locals something to celebrate.”

Paying homage to Las Vegas’ vibrant history, Circa will be a modern casino experience founded on the original principles of old-school hospitality.

Fusing the glamour of vintage Vegas with modern luxuries and cutting-edge technology, guests can expect top-notch entertainment while enjoying honest, attentive and friendly service.

Located on the world-famous Fremont Street Experience, Circa will offer guests the following amenities on October 28:

Two-story casino —Circa’s two-story casino will feature 1,350 slot machines and 49 table games.



—Circa’s two-story casino will feature 1,350 slot machines and 49 table games. World’s largest sportsbook —One of Circa’s signature features will be its three-story, stadium-style sportsbook, boasting a 78 million pixel high-definition screen that will be viewable throughout Circa’s two-story casino with a capacity to host up to 1,000 guests. Operated by Circa Sports, the third floor will house a dedicated broadcast studio for Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN), offering bettors in-depth expert analysis daily from broadcasters, athletes and industry professionals.



—One of Circa’s signature features will be its three-story, stadium-style sportsbook, boasting a 78 million pixel high-definition screen that will be viewable throughout Circa’s two-story casino with a capacity to host up to 1,000 guests. Operated by Circa Sports, the third floor will house a dedicated broadcast studio for Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN), offering bettors in-depth expert analysis daily from broadcasters, athletes and industry professionals. Pool amphitheater —Operating 365 days a year, Circa’s pool amphitheater will quickly become an outdoor entertainment destination for sports watching, special events and parties. Year-round, guests can catch the biggest games and major televised events broadcast on the 14 million pixel screen presiding over Circa’s six temperature-controlled pools and two spas. Larger groups can partake in one of the pool’s Super Cabanas, which can host up to 50 guests. Situated on Circa’s fifth floor, the venue also will feature its own food and beverage venue and music from DJs and special guests.



—Operating 365 days a year, Circa’s pool amphitheater will quickly become an outdoor entertainment destination for sports watching, special events and parties. Year-round, guests can catch the biggest games and major televised events broadcast on the 14 million pixel screen presiding over Circa’s six temperature-controlled pools and two spas. Larger groups can partake in one of the pool’s Super Cabanas, which can host up to 50 guests. Situated on Circa’s fifth floor, the venue also will feature its own food and beverage venue and music from DJs and special guests. Original food and beverage concepts —These include Saginaw’s Delicatessen, Barry’s Downtown Prime, Victory Burger & Wings Co. and Project BBQ.



—These include Saginaw’s Delicatessen, Barry’s Downtown Prime, Victory Burger & Wings Co. and Project BBQ. Garage Mahal—The first fully-integrated ride-share hub conceived for a new gaming resort, Garage Mahal’s high-tech design and thoughtful features will make it the most convenient parking and transportation venue in the city, with a focus on an elevated level of service and safety. Clean and well-lit, Garage Mahal will spotlight stunning art installations throughout its nine floors. Uber and Lyft passengers will enjoy a seamless experience on the first floor, with easy access for valet and self-parking on additional floors, and a quick in-and-out format for drivers. An air-conditioned bridge over Main Street will connect Garage Mahal to Circa Resort & Casino.



In addition, Vegas Vickie—Las Vegas’ beloved neon kicking cowgirl—will make her highly anticipated return to Downtown Las Vegas as a must-see feature in the resort’s lobby. A Las Vegas landmark, Vegas Vickie first appeared on the Downtown landscape in 1980.

For more information about Circa Resort & Casino, visit circalasvegas.com.

PROPERTY PROFILE 2



Striking vision

Long-time Las Vegas attraction get new life with improved LED screen technology

BY FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE

Following the highly-anticipated debut of the $32 million upgrade of Viva Vision, Fremont Street Experience—located in Downtown Las Vegas—continues to illuminate the pedestrian mall with a collection of all-new groundbreaking visuals and mind-blowing 3D graphics created exclusively for the world’s largest single video screen.

Utilizing Watchfire Signs’ cutting-edge LED screen technology, digital entertainment company Contend developed multiple, multi-sensory themed vignettes to activate and bring to life the awe inspiring screen, including the groundbreaking signature show concept, MIXology. Inspired by “synesthesia,” a perceptual phenomenon where music, art and emotion collide to create an immersive experience, MIXology was designed to exploit 49.3 million LEDs alongside a state-of-the-art, 600,000-watt, concert-quality surround sound system and take visitors on an visual and sensorial journey in Downtown Las Vegas.

MIXology incorporates an EDM-based music mash featuring iconic songs across multiple decades and genres of music that inspire the multi-generational masses culminating with an epic audience participation singalong led by Fremont Street Experience’s world-class house bands.

A sampling of the vignettes created for the enhanced Viva Vision canopy include:

Mothership —Set to a majestic celestial backdrop, Fremont Street Experience is transformed into an out-of-this-world adventure filled with wonders of deep space, a bustling space station and action-packed space battles.



—Set to a majestic celestial backdrop, Fremont Street Experience is transformed into an out-of-this-world adventure filled with wonders of deep space, a bustling space station and action-packed space battles. Fluid Lucidity —With 10 different iterations, Fluid Lucidity is a series of mind-bending abstract visual spectacles that bend the limits of the imagination on a grand scale.



—With 10 different iterations, Fluid Lucidity is a series of mind-bending abstract visual spectacles that bend the limits of the imagination on a grand scale. Air Show —Set to a beautiful and dramatic skyscape, Viva Vision canopy plays host to several stunning, immense and breathtaking aerial spectacles during the day and night.



—Set to a beautiful and dramatic skyscape, Viva Vision canopy plays host to several stunning, immense and breathtaking aerial spectacles during the day and night. Garden of Eden—Visitors can step into a magical and mesmerizing alien jungle teeming with flora and fauna unlike any other.

“A lot of people talk about immersive experiences, but when you have a system like Fremont’s, that completely eclipses your perception, you can actually deliver on that promise in a profound way—and MIXology does just that,” said Bill Wadsworth, head of immersive experience at Contend.

With the new upgrades, the screen is visible 24-hours-a-day for the first time in its existence. In addition to the new shows, guests can also enjoy six-minute light shows that run every hour from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Viva Vision light shows feature music from The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Linkin Park and others.

In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, the $32 million renovation to the iconic Viva Vision screen illuminates Downtown Las Vegas with 16.4 million pixels, making it up to seven times brighter than the existing canopy with four times the resolution.

For more information on the Fremont Street Experience, visit www.vegasexperience.com.



PROPERTY PROFILE 3



Area of interest

Las Vegas’ first purpose-built art and entertainment complex is now open

BY AREA15

AREA15, the first purpose-built experiential art and entertainment edifice in Las Vegas, was unveiled to the public last month.

Located in the heart of Las Vegas and minutes from the Strip, AREA15 offers immersive activations, monumental art installations, socially-distanced activations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, groundbreaking technology, bars, eateries and much more. The complex also houses 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space with more than 800 free parking spaces.

In addition to Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, which opens in early 2021, many more experiences will open in the coming months, including Lost Spirits Distillery, Dueling Axes, Emporium Bar and Arcade, Wink World, The Beast Food Hall by Todd English, Rocket Fizz candy shop, and the Intel Innovation Hub. In the coming weeks, AREA15 will continue to reveal new information about even more experiences coming to its campus, including the urban golf simulation Five Iron Golf, and immersive virtual reality experience, Virtualis.

Experiences open now include:

Art Island —The first-ever permanent gallery for the exhibition of large-scale, commercially available, festival-inspired artwork.



—The first-ever permanent gallery for the exhibition of large-scale, commercially available, festival-inspired artwork. Birdly virtual reality experience —Birdly mimics every aspect of the avian experience: from the wind beneath your wings to a bird’s-eye view of some of the richest landscapes in the digital world. Guests take a spin through the skies of New York or Singapore, explore prehistoric worlds or test their flying skills in a futuristic racing game.



—Birdly mimics every aspect of the avian experience: from the wind beneath your wings to a bird’s-eye view of some of the richest landscapes in the digital world. Guests take a spin through the skies of New York or Singapore, explore prehistoric worlds or test their flying skills in a futuristic racing game. Gallerie 360 inside The Portal —A fully immersive audio and visual experience featuring world-renowned digital artists inside AREA15’s 360-degree projection mapped room, which doubles as a unique event space.



—A fully immersive audio and visual experience featuring world-renowned digital artists inside AREA15’s 360-degree projection mapped room, which doubles as a unique event space. Haley’s Comet —Created by Walltopia, Haley’s Comet is the first indoor, electric dual-track suspension ride in the U.S. Taking thrill seekers for an exhilarating, bird’s-eye view of the unique art in The SPINE, this glider ride positions two riders against one another in a race to the finish, reaching eight miles per hour.



—Created by Walltopia, Haley’s Comet is the first indoor, electric dual-track suspension ride in the U.S. Taking thrill seekers for an exhilarating, bird’s-eye view of the unique art in The SPINE, this glider ride positions two riders against one another in a race to the finish, reaching eight miles per hour. Oddwood —Designed by Las Vegas entrepreneur Ryan Doherty of Corner Bar Management Group, giving inspiration to its name, at the heart of Oddwood will be the ever-changing, nearly 23-foot-high Japanese maple tree. Built by Color + Light A, the dramatic 28-feet-long by 17-feet-wide canopy with more than 5,000 twinkling LED lights will create the romantic, enchanting vibe in the space. Oddwood will serve a wide variety of premium beers and cocktails.



—Designed by Las Vegas entrepreneur Ryan Doherty of Corner Bar Management Group, giving inspiration to its name, at the heart of Oddwood will be the ever-changing, nearly 23-foot-high Japanese maple tree. Built by Color + Light A, the dramatic 28-feet-long by 17-feet-wide canopy with more than 5,000 twinkling LED lights will create the romantic, enchanting vibe in the space. Oddwood will serve a wide variety of premium beers and cocktails. Sanctuary —Created by Ibuku Design Studio and made from bamboo that’s been carefully selected from the islands of Bali and Java, Santuary offers a tranquil place to gather, rest and reflect. Taking its inspiration from the conical shape of a volcano, this earthy, airy dome is made from all-natural materials, acting as a living organism complete with lush plant life. Sanctuary is also available for private event bookings.



—Created by Ibuku Design Studio and made from bamboo that’s been carefully selected from the islands of Bali and Java, Santuary offers a tranquil place to gather, rest and reflect. Taking its inspiration from the conical shape of a volcano, this earthy, airy dome is made from all-natural materials, acting as a living organism complete with lush plant life. Sanctuary is also available for private event bookings. Shogyo Mujo —Conceived by Bart Kresa Studio and Joshua Harker, this attraction welcomes guests as they enter the portal into AREA15, Shogyo Mujo is an interactive, 12-foot tall skull covered in 3D projection mapping and synched to music. It ventures into the fourth dimension, that of time, to give each guest a unique different experience based on where, when and how they view the piece.



—Conceived by Bart Kresa Studio and Joshua Harker, this attraction welcomes guests as they enter the portal into AREA15, Shogyo Mujo is an interactive, 12-foot tall skull covered in 3D projection mapping and synched to music. It ventures into the fourth dimension, that of time, to give each guest a unique different experience based on where, when and how they view the piece. The SPINE —The backbone tying everything together, The SPINE provides an ever-changing corridor filled with one-of-a-kind art installations, engaging brand activations, unique commerce and inspiring food and beverage offerings.



—The backbone tying everything together, The SPINE provides an ever-changing corridor filled with one-of-a-kind art installations, engaging brand activations, unique commerce and inspiring food and beverage offerings. Valyrian Steel —Envisioned by Henry Chang Design and located in the heart of The SPINE, Valyrian Steel is a kinetic art car that is part Mad Max, part Mars Rover.



—Envisioned by Henry Chang Design and located in the heart of The SPINE, Valyrian Steel is a kinetic art car that is part Mad Max, part Mars Rover. Wild Muse Boutique—A unique retail bazaar inside The SPINE, Wild Muse Boutique features one-of-a-kind, handcrafted, sustainable apparel, accessories, art and eco-friendly health and wellness products from both local and global creators.

AREA15 also includes food and beverage options from established chains such as Emack & Bolios.

For the foreseeable future, AREA15 will follow the latest recommendations of leading health experts and government authorities, including the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And true to the insatiable hunger for all things inventive and groundbreaking, AREA15 will be using cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology to help implement these recommendations, including an AI-driven thermal scanning platform that screens temperature accurately and non-invasively, detects the absence of a mask, and alerts staff when social distancing thresholds are not being met.

For more information on AREA15, visit www.area15.com.

PROPERTY PROFILE 4



It’s magic

Strip casino starts construction on a new theatre for the MAGIC MIKE LIVE show

BY SAHARA LAS VEGAS

Construction of the all-new Magic Mike Live Theater has begun at SAHARA Las Vegas ahead of the spring 2021 premiere of Channing Tatum’s MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas on the world-famous Strip.

After thrilling nearly 1,500 audiences during its inaugural run, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas is headed to The Strip where it will be the entertainment centerpiece at the newly remodeled SAHARA Las Vegas. MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas will take over a two-story space on the resort’s second floor that will be solely dedicated to the show and its guests; utilizing this blank canvas space to the fullest, the show will implement new features and technologies making it even bigger, sexier and more magical than its predecessor.

“Since launching the show in 2017, MAGIC MIKE LIVE has gone global with productions in London, Berlin and most recently, a touring show in Australia,” said executive producer Vincent Marini. “In that time, we’ve experimented with new ideas and technologies, continually pushing boundaries to find that next level of magic. Our goal for the flagship production in Las Vegas is to create a unique, intimate and technically advanced venue in the world. We want to provide our fans with a revamped, electrifying show that is the product of years of creative evolution and is truly worthy of its new home on the Las Vegas Strip.”

“Construction of the custom-built Magic Mike Live Theater is part of our ongoing $150 million transformation of SAHARA Las Vegas,” said Paul Hobson, the resort’s senior vice president and general manager. “Like SAHARA, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas creates truly unique and memorable guest experiences, which is why the show is the ideal fit to serve as the centerpiece of our entertainment lineup.”

Inspired by the best of MAGIC MIKE LIVE productions and venues around the world, the flagship show’s new venue will be nearly 50 percent larger than its last, offering performers and guests even more room to create magic nightly, and will feature new amenities including:

Zip lines spanning the venue, allowing performers to traverse the room in seconds;

A two-story bar that innovatively doubles as a performance space throughout the show;

A surround sound system coupled with a state-of-the-art lighting rig that places each audience member in the center of the action;

A variety of seating to suit the comfort of every guest, from couches and easy chairs to standard theater seats and cabaret tables; and

A QR code-based ordering system for lightning fast, contactless beverage service.

The new MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas is being created with the health and well-being of its guests, cast and crew as a top priority. “We want our patrons to know that this new production takes into account the challenges that all live shows around the world are facing relative to COVID-19,” Marini said.

For more information on Sahara Las Vegas, visit www.saharalasvegas.com.