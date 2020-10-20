Starting with the user experience Casino Marketing & Technology Conference attendees will be offered via a digital platform. This platform allows you to view sessions live and on-demand, network, chat online with other attendees, schedule meetings, download important content and more. So even if you can’t be at your desk during the event dates (November 9-11), you can access the content through next June. That’s if you’re a paid attendee, of course.

On the content side, we will be focusing on how to make the most of the here and now. From reduced gaming capacity to the elimination of key non-gaming amenities all against a backdrop of consumer fear and uncertainty, the “new normal” for casinos has fundamentally changed the game for marketers. This year Casino Marketing & Technology Conference and its pre-event workshop, Raving Consulting’s Loyalty and Player Development Conference, have tailored every session topic to the unique circumstances of this moment, offering marketers an opportunity to apply what’s working and avoid what’s not in their daily jobs.

The learning starts before the event goes live, with Raving’s pre-recorded Loyalty & Player Development Conference boot camp sessions that will be available starting November 2. Raving will review key terms and strategies for a progressive loyalty club and how integration with the player development department is critical, and discuss strategies for casinos relying on fewer or less experienced team members, more kiosks and changing protocols due to COVID restrictions.

Other COVID-related topics to be explored at Loyalty & Player Development Conference include:

Comps: The session “You Want What? Practical Reinvestment and Comp Strategies for Hosts,” focuses on the issue of comp strategies in a time of no concerts, large VIP gatherings, and limited amenities. How do you know how much to give, what to give and resist turning on the “free play faucet”?



COVID-19 will also remain center stage at the Casino Marketing & Technology Conference. Topics will include:



Executive roundtable: Ryan Frohberg, chief marketing officer, Casino Del Sol; Shannon Redmond, vice president of marketing, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh; and Steve Neely, general manager, Rolling Hills Casino will assess the impact of COVID-19 on their organizations. Specific issues to be covered will include steps taken along the way to reassure customers, how relationship management and loyalty programs have adapted, and some rules of the road for casino marketing and operations as we head into winter and 2021. Panelists will also give their views on when they expect the new normal to start resembling the old normal and what just may have changed forever in their business as a result of the pandemic.

Full virtual event details and registration information are available at www.casinomarketingconf.com. Sponsorships and exhibit booths are available by contacting Sean Bogle at (248) 786-1719; bogles@bnpmedia.com.