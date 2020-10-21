Ainsworth Game Technology Limited announced it has reached an agreement to provide exclusive Keno, Video Poker and Reel content for Golden Gaming across its route in Montana. The three-year agreement gives Golden Gaming exclusive rights to use the Montana Gold MultiGame, which includes a variety of content that is among the top performing in the competitive Montana Video Lottery Terminal market.

This announcement comes less than six months after Ainsworth purchased the assets of MTD Gaming Inc. MTD developed and supplied premium performing and unique Poker, Keno and Reel content for Video Lottery Terminal markets such as Montana, Louisiana and South Dakota.

“This is our first large agreement following the acquisition of MTD’s assets,” said Ainsworth Chief Commercial Officer Deron Hunsberger. “We are thrilled to continue to be working extremely closely with the most respected route operator in the U.S. in Golden Gaming. We are confident the strong performance of this product in Montana will provide a strong return-on-investment for Golden and a unique experience for players.”

Ainsworth plans to expand the offering of these Keno, Video Poker and reel slot MulitGame products across multiple markets in the coming months, including Nevada, California, Arizona and New Mexico.

Golden Gaming Senior Vice President of Distributed Gaming Blake Sartini said: “Ainsworth and the former MTD product make for a great match. We are excited to have the exclusive content rights in Montana and looking forward to a mutually beneficial long-term partnership.”