Scientific Games Corporation has reached an agreement with Big Time Gaming (BTG) that will allow the company to exclusively distribute the slot developer’s content across regulated markets worldwide. Scientific Games will become the sole distributor of all new BTG content within the U.S. and Canada. In addition, all operators in the UK and Europe will have exclusive early-market access to all new BTG games.

Regarded as one of the most innovative slot developers within the iGaming industry, BTG is a top-performing partner across the world’s leading iGaming operators. This latest deal builds on the close partnership between the two companies and highlights the power of the OpenGaming ecosystem through its scale, reliability and feature-rich player engagement tools.

This new deal gives Scientific Games the widest range of BTG content to build additional market share across North America, Europe and the UK.

Content will include games featuring the developer’s massively popular MEGAWAYS mechanic, as well as the new innovative concept MEGAQUADS - a unique twist to the four-reel set gameplay.

Nik Robinson, CEO of Big Time Gaming, said, “Scientific Games are an important partner to us, and we had no hesitation in securing a significant deal that builds on the technology, distribution and product capabilities across their ecosystem. With the reach and position of OpenGaming more players than ever will enjoy spinning the reels of our innovative games.”

Dylan Slaney, SVP gaming, at Scientific Games Digital, said, “Big Time Gaming’s content needs no introduction and securing this exclusive distribution deal will significantly strengthen our OpenGaming offering. Their games are some of the most sought after in the iGaming community. We have a very clear vision to build the world’s most powerful aggregation platform with leading customers and game developers in every major regulated market. This new and improved partnership is testament to our teams who have developed all of the proprietary technology that powers OpenGaming. We’re excited to begin the next chapter of our partnership with Nik and the team at Big Time Gaming.”