The Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) has selected Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) to develop the first Integrated Resort and Casino (IRC) in Greece. The winning bid from MGE, submitted in partnership with GEK TERNA, proposes a state-of-the-art development plan, INSPIRE Athens, that includes a luxury hotel, premier entertainment venues, convention center, shopping, dining, casino, and a comprehensive mix of premium amenities.

The landmark INSPIRE Athens IRC is expected to attract an influx of international tourists and provide a significant contribution to the pioneering Hellinikon Project that will redefine the modern identity of Greece.

“We are honored to have been chosen by the Hellenic Gaming Commission and believe that as the first Integrated Resort and Casino experience in Greece, INSPIRE Athens will further solidify the City of Athens as one of Europe’s most enticing and iconic destinations,” said Mario Kontomerkos, Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment’s president and CEO. “We recognize the importance of this transformative effort for Greece and are looking forward to leading the charge for one of the most ambitious development projects ever undertaken in the country.”

MGE’s involvement in the Hellinikon Project will support Greece’s local economy through the creation of more than 7,000 jobs in the region during and after construction, including direct, indirect, and induced employment. The project is expected to contribute millions of euros annually to both the government and the people of Greece in the form of taxes, infrastructure improvement, and public services. Additionally, international tourism in the Attica region is expected to grow by at least 10 percent, further emphasizing MGE’s dedication to enhancing the communities in which it operates worldwide.

With state-of-the-art meeting facilities that will reposition Athens as the preferred MICE destination, a multi-purpose indoor event space, and sprawling resort pools, INSPIRE Athens intends to marry world-class luxury hospitality and ceaseless entertainment in a way that’s never before been seen in the south of Europe. The development project is taking place at the site of the former Hellinikon International Airport in Athens and will follow the schedule set forth in the IRC proposal.

The iconic design of the building was created by Steelman Partners, an international architectural firm specializing in IRC design and development. Much of the resort was designed to capitalize on the Greek affinity for the outdoors where virtually all the resort’s restaurants, bars, lounges, and nightclubs offer both indoor and outdoor experiences. The collection of food, beverage, and retail outlets includes internationally recognized brands as well as domestic favorites that accentuate traditional Greek dining, drinking, and shopping. INSPIRE Athens intends to be southern Europe’s center for A-list music concerts, theatrical performances, major sporting events, and other arts and cultural activities on a weekly basis.