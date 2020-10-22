JCM Global has expanded its decade-long relationship with Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort, upgrading the Intelligent Cash Box (ICB) system to the new ICB 3.0 on the property’s 1,200 electronic gaming machines.

Clearwater Casino Resort was the first casino in Washington to utilize the ICB system and has been an exclusive JCM customer since 2009. With a passion for pursuing gaming’s latest technology, Director of Cage/Slot Operations, Angie Huang, also brought JCM’s iVIZION bill validator and GEN5 Thermal Printer to the property. The ICB system upgrade, spearheaded by Huang, is the latest example of the incredible long-term partnership between JCM and Clearwater Casino Resort over the last ten years.

“JCM has been a great partner with Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort for a long time,” said Clearwater Casino Resort General Manager, Rich Purser. “We have been fortunate to have a very forward-thinking slot director, Angie Huang, Port Madison Enterprises Board of Directors, and Suquamish Tribal Gaming Agency. None of this would be possible without their dedication and commitment to work as a team to move us forward in technological advancements.”

“Throughout our long relationship with Clearwater Casino Resort, Angie has provided valuable feedback to our teams as a subject matter expert in casino operations,” JCM SVP Sales, Marketing, and Operations Dave Kubajak said. “As JCM has enhanced our products and systems, Angie has made parallel strides to update the Clearwater Casino Resort floor with our innovative technology. It’s a perfect illustration of what we mean when we say JCM connects, listens, and partners for the long term.”

JCM’s ICB 3.0 upgrade was designed around the feedback JCM received from more than 200 casino management groups. Featuring an intuitive design that streamlines and simplifies cash box collection, ICB 3.0 saves time and labor. ICB 3.0 also automatically records cash box totals, and asset tracking is digital and automatic, reducing human error, and eliminating the need for meticulous cash box rotations.

ICB 3.0 brings the gaming industry an innovative combination of management dashboards, mobility, and customizable web reporting that allows users to access essential information securely anytime, anywhere. ICB 3.0 provides multiple graph-style reports which can easily be modified for each user and can be exported to Excel and PDF files.