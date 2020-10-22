After seven months of sold-out virtual shows, Piff the Magic Dragon will be back for the real thing at Flamingo Las Vegas beginning Thursday, October 29.

Piff has performed at the conveniently named “Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre” for the past five years, accompanied by his Las Vegas Showgirl partner Jade Simone and magic dog Mr. Piffles. All three are thrilled to be coming back to the Flamingo, this time in the larger Flamingo Showroom and will be able to accommodate an audience of 250 guests per show or less.

"This has been a tough time for all the great performers in Las Vegas,” says Piff, “Not to mention the audiences and the city itself. We’re going to follow applicable guidelines and take the recommended precautions, and if we can give people a good time and they leave a little bit happier than they arrived then I think it’ll be worth it. Also, the dog's run up a huge gambling debt during lockdown so I have bills to pay.”

Piff has been busy the past few months working on brand new material that he will be unveiling alongside a selection of his favorite tricks as well as welcoming a fellow Las Vegas headliner as his special guest each night.

ABOUT PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON:

Since breaking out on NBC’s “America's Got Talent” and The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” Piff the Magic Dragon has earned his rightful place as one of the greatest magic performing dragons currently working in Las Vegas today. With a dog.

Over the past few months, Piff vanished the Statue of Liberty with David Copperfield on NBC, taught tricks with Penn & Teller on “Try This At Home,” and emerged victorious from TBS’ comedy competition series, “Tournament of Laughs.” Yes. Somehow Piff prevailed against some of the biggest names in comedy including Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton and Fortune Feimster.

It’s not just this year he’s been winning. In 2019, Piff was named one of the 10 Comics to Watch by Variety, won “Best Comedian,” “Best Magician” and “Best Headliner” in the Best of Las Vegas Awards AND was awarded the Casino Entertainment Award’s Casino Comedian of the Year. For an act that bills himself as The Loser of America’s Got Talent, this is getting awkward.