Enhance your casino floor with the rich, colorful graphics of IGT’s Wu Dragon. As part of the base game, wild golden comet symbols are scattered across the 4x5-reel matrix. If a wild symbol hits a top symbol that looks like a red and white frame, the wild expands to surround the frame.

Players can also place a side bet to keep the top frames in place until any of them are hit by the fire wheel wild symbol. If a hit occurs, all the top frames turn to wilds allowing for spectacular wins.

Wu Dragon also features a scatter trigger bonus to win 10, 20, or 50 free games and a progressive jackpot level that could be won at any time during game play.

This game has a 100-credit cost to cover with real-time 3D effects like heat haze, motion blur, or ripple distortions along with rich graphics that are sure to keep players entertained. Wu Dragon is available on IGT’s all new PeakSlant 32 cabinet.

