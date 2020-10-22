Yggdrasiland YG Masters studio partner Northern Lights have released the Program’s second slot title, Rock the Cash Bar, using Yggdrasil’s Game Adaptation Tools & Interface (GATI) technology. Yggdrasil’s GATI, used by all its YG Masters partners, allows developers to employ the preconfigured, regulation-ready, standardized development toolkit to create cutting edge content, followed by rapid distribution across the supplier’s entire distribution network. This then enables All YG Masters partners to rapidly scale and accelerate their global growth strategies.

Rock the Cash Bar, a 5x3 slot, introduces the "AnyWays" win mechanic and is packed full of features as players progress through a wild night at the disco. With classic fruit symbols joining classy cocktails and neon Wilds on the reels, the Wild Night Out bonus can send spotlights roaming across the game looking for lucky symbols, which turn wild if the spotlight sticks on them, while also guaranteeing a winning spin.

Triggering the free spins is achieved by landing a scatter symbol on reel one and a ticket symbol on each of the remaining reels, with three different levels available; Club Night, Invite, or VIP.

Each mode contains different features, multipliers and expanding reels, while players look to land an upgrade symbol, taking them to a more prestigious part of the dance floor where users can increase the reel set further to a 5x7, 16,807 payline game with lucrative win potential.