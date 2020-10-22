Rush Street Interactive, LP announced the appointment of Kyle Sauers as chief financial officer, expected to be effective by October 23, 2020. Sauers will join RSI from Echo Global Logistics, where he served as chief financial officer for more than seven years. He will be based in Chicago and report to Greg Carlin, RSI’s CEO.

Sauers brings more than 25 years of finance and technology experience to RSI and has demonstrated success leading and growing dynamic organizations. As a member of RSI’s executive team, Sauers will be responsible for all of the company’s financial and treasury functions, as well as investor relations.

“We welcome Kyle, whose drive, integrity and expertise are a strong fit with RSI’s core values and mission,” said Carlin. “Kyle’s proven track record as a public company CFO and extensive experience growing technology businesses make him a great addition to RSI’s management team as we continue to rapidly scale our business.”

“RSI’s leadership in online casino and innovation in sports betting present a unique opportunity,” said Sauers. “I look forward to working closely with the RSI team to drive growth, efficiency and value for all stakeholders.”

As chief financial officer of Echo, Sauers was responsible for the financial, administrative, and investor relations functions. During his tenure, Echo grew over six-fold, made 13 acquisitions, and raised more than $400 million in public equity and debt offerings.