Caesars Rewards has recently grown by 20 percent and 18 properties thanks to the merging of Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts in July. Following the unprecedented merger, the combined network of more than 55 world-class resorts across the U.S., now include destinations in Florida, Colorado, Ohio and St. Louis. Also, customers from each company's legacy rewards programs were seamlessly integrated into the expanded Caesars Rewards loyalty program on day one. Members can now also use their loyalty currency anywhere in the enterprise, as well as match their status universally.

"Caesars Rewards is a tremendous asset that allows us to understand the wants and needs of our customer database to more efficiently serve them," said Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Caesars Entertainment. "Now with our expanded network of properties and partnerships throughout the company's portfolio, Caesars Rewards members have more ways to earn, spend and redeem, providing an impressive additional benefit for our customers."