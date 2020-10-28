Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and William Hill US, announced their first NFL team sponsorship together, becoming a sports betting partner of the Indianapolis Colts. The partnership highlights a new integrated way for the Colts, Caesars Entertainment and William Hill to engage with sports fans throughout the 2020 football season in Indiana.

"In the digital age, and particularly this virtual world in which we find ourselves now, finding new ways to engage with our fans, partners and community is one of our top priorities," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales and marketing officer. "This partnership with Caesars Entertainment and William Hill will help us better connect with Colts fans everywhere as we navigate this very unique season in 2020 and offer a greater fan experience well into the future."

As part of the agreement, Caesars Rewards will sponsor a free-to-play "Pick 6 Predictor" game on the Colts Mobile App. The Pick 6 Predictor generates a series of questions, that fans predict the outcome of, before the upcoming games. Correct picks are rewarded with weekly prizes, and all participants are entered into a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas to stay at a Caesars Entertainment property.

"Our company has deep roots in Indiana," said Chris Holdren, co-president of sports and online gaming for Caesars Entertainment. "This expanded partnership with William Hill and our long relationship with the Indianapolis Colts deepens our strong ties within the community. Combined, both will provide an exciting entertainment experience - on gamedays and beyond."

Pending regulatory approval, the Caesars Indiana mobile sports betting app "Caesars Sports Book by William Hill" will integrate into the franchise's media and marketing efforts, bringing exclusive offers and promotions directly to fans through the newly branded sports betting app.

"William Hill Sports Book entered the Indiana market last year and has seen tremendous success. This latest partnership between William Hill, Caesars Entertainment and the Indianapolis Colts brings together three industry-leaders that are reshaping the way fans engage with sports during unprecedented times," said Sharon Otterman, chief marketing officer of William Hill. "We're excited to be revolutionizing the way fans connect with their hometown team in Indianapolis and look forward to all that's in store for this football season."