International Game Technology PLC announced that it successfully launched the PeakSlant32 cabinet, the first slot cabinet in North America to feature three 32-inch displays. Guests of Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. were the first in the world to enjoy IGT slot games on more than 20 of the eye-catching PeakSlant32 cabinets.

This latest addition to IGT’s high-performance Peak hardware line, the PeakSlant32 is the company’s first cabinet to feature three seamlessly integrated gameplay displays. Content on each of the PeakSlant32’s 32-inch, high-definition displays flows through all three monitors, creating an immersive player experience and a compelling showcase for IGT’s proven game content. For IGT ADVANTAGE customers, the PeakSlant32 cabinet can be equipped with Bluetooth technology to enable operators to integrate with IGT’s cashless gaming systems technology, Resort Wallet. The PeakSlant32 cabinet also includes IGT’s most advanced lighting and audio technology and an innovative Dynamic Player Panel that includes a 13.3-inch multi-touch display, an inductive wireless charging pad, and a USB charging port for player convenience.

The PeakSlant32 cabinet is backed by a vast library of regionally attuned IGT games. In the U.S., the cabinet launched with player-tested titles Wu Dragon, Wolf Run Gold, Lucky Wealth Cat and the link product, Treasure Box.

“As an extension of Mohegan Sun’s commitment to providing our guests with the most exceptional gaming experiences, we are excited to introduce IGT’s PeakSlant32 cabinet and the Wu Dragon, Lucky Wealth Cat and Treasure Box games to our casino floor,” said Jeff Hamilton, Mohegan Sun president and general manager. “The cabinet’s triple-screen design and pristine presentation make it a standout in our casino. We also value the versatility of the PeakSlant32’s top display as it provides us the option to leverage it for promotional Momentum Rewards messaging or for vibrant game content.”

“IGT’s PeakSlant32 was thoughtfully engineered and artfully designed to ensure that it meets the needs of our global customers and their players, and matches the exceptional performance of the IGT core video slots content that it supports,” said Nick Khin, IGT chief operating officer, gaming. “The PeakSlant32 is a versatile, slant cabinet that our customers can deploy with confidence, feature in a variety of configurations and leverage to truly differentiate their casino floors.”

In markets outside the U.S., IGT will introduce the PeakSlant32 with proven, market-attuned content such as the USwitch multi-game bundle for operators in Eastern Europe and a range of multi-level progressive games for operators in other jurisdictions around the world. The PeakSlant32 can be deployed in a variety of configurations that accommodate social distancing.